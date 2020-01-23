Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Lilis Energy stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. Lilis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve