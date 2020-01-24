Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Given $5.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 55,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,496. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

