Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally acquired 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 690.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 13,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $147.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

