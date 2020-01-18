Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Limbach to $5.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

LMB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. Limbach has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

