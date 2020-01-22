Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $59.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $61.21 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $43.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $199.45 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.20 million, with estimates ranging from $223.39 million to $227.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 2,246,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com