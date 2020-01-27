Limelight Networks (LLNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

