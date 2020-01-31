Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 677891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $617.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.15.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

