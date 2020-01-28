Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

