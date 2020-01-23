Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

