Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 18.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

