Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $20,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,273.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMNR opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Limoneira by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

