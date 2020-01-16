Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,443. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $357.00 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

