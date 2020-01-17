Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Update

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 870,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,336. The stock has a market cap of $357.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

