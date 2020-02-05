Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Linamar stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. Linamar has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

