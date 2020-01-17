Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

LINC stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 73,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 247,468 shares of company stock valued at $555,305. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

