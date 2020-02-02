Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $384,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,256. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 565,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

