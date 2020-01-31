Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,256. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 827.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

