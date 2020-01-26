Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $93.04 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

