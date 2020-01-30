Linda F. Powers Sells 220,000 Shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $966,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. INmune Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

