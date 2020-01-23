Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce sales of $76.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $344.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $394.23 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $861.54 million, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

