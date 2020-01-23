Linde (ETR:LIN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €189.39 ($220.22).

Linde stock opened at €190.00 ($220.93) on Tuesday. Linde has a twelve month low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a twelve month high of €193.15 ($224.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €188.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €179.46. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

