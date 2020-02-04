Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Line by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Line by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Line by 64.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Line by 76.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 36,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.75 and a beta of 1.25. Line has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

