Line (LN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Line (NYSE:LN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $535.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Line to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Line stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. Line has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.88 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LN shares. ValuEngine cut Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,500.00.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

