Line (NYSE:LN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Line from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,777.50.

Line stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 163,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -308.31 and a beta of 1.25. Line has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.41 million during the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Line will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Line by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Line by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Line by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Line by 2,503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

