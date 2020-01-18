Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s share price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 820,679 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 593,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

