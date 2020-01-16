Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LINX. Bank of America lowered Linx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linx in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 35,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,650. Linx has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

