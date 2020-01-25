Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.62, 67,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 175,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.15.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

