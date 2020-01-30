Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) Insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho Buys 2,100,000 Shares

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,000.00 ($74,468.09).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.42, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. Lionhub Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

About Lionhub Group

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

