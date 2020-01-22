Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.32, approximately 599,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 678,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford acquired 122,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $1,110,294.98.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

