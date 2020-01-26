Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.51. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 86,009 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?