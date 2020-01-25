LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.27. 213,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,254. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Equities analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

