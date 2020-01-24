LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vernon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,075 shares in the company, valued at $876,429.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

