LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.50. LiqTech International shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 5,343 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vernon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,429.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 542,188 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter.

About LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

