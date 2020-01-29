Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 135,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

