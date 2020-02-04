Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $-0.14–0.06 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.01. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

