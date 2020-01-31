Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives $153.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.64. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $165.26.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

