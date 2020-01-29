Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CL King raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.71.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $186.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $416,485.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.81, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

