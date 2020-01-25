Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $221.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.71.

LFUS traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $189.81. 122,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.04. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com