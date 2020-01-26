LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

