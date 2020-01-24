Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.06

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 1231300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,435.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

