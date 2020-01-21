Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

