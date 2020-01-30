Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOB. SunTrust Banks upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 3,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

