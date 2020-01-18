Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Update

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 21,820,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $8.89 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Livent will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

