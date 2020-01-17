LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $7,037,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

