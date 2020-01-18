LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells $43,180.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RAMP stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LiveRamp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $14,645,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

