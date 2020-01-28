LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Buy Rating from First Analysis

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at First Analysis in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,605.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

