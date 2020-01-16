LiveRamp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 834 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $824,020 over the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 776,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

