Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.00

Shares of Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 10882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Livermore Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Livermore Investment Group Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?