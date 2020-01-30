Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

