Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading 13.8% Higher

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.40, 124,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 142,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. Research analysts predict that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

